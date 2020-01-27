Despegar picks up large Mexican travel agency

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) strikes a deal to acquire Best Day Travel Group for $136M.

The company says a portion of the purchase price is payable on a deferred basis and includes a variable component of up to circa +/- 10% of the total consideration, based on future performance.

Best Day operates a cross-platform business model. In addition to its business to consumer business operated through its online platform, call centers and more than 200 kiosks, the company offers ground transportation, tours and activities across Mexico main destinations.

The transaction is expected to help Despegar increase revenue by 25% and strengthen its market position in Mexico and Latin America.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020.

Source: Press Release