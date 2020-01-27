Utilities sucked under as stocks drown in losses

Even utilities closed lower amid today's broad market losses that pulled the major market benchmarks into negative territory for the year.

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector (XLU -0.2% ) snapped an 11-day win streak, which had been the longest since a 12-day win streak that ending in June 2017.

Among some of the big names in the group: NRG -3% , PEG -2%, AES -1.4% , EIX -0.9% , EXC -0.9% , PCG -1.5% , D -0.8% , SO +0.4% .

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon says regulated utility stocks now look "fully priced to expensive," and he is "consciously tilting to value over quality on the margin" as he rebalances his ratings in the power and utilities space.

Gordon upgrades CenterPoint Energy (CNP -0.9% ), DTE Energy (DTE -0.4% ) and NiSource (NI -0.7% ) to Outperform from In Line, and lifts Pinnacle West (PNW +0.6% ) to In Line from Underperform, while downgrading CMS Energy (CMS -0.4% ) and NextEra Energy (NEE +1.1% ) to In Line from Outperform, and cuts Eversource (ES -0.5% ) and WEC Energy (WEC -0.5% ) to Underperform from In Line.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, PUI, SDP, PSCU, JHMU, FUGAX