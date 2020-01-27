Software growth paces F5 beat

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) topped expectations with its Q1 earnings, thanks to growth from software solutions and related services/support.

Shares are down 2.8% after hours, adding on to a 2.3% decline during the regular session.

Revenues grew by nearly 5% and profits topped expectations on GAAP and non-GAAP bases.

"Customers are increasingly deploying F5 in multi-cloud environments, driving a revenue mix shift toward software," says CEO François Locoh-Donou.

Revenue breakout: Products, $234.5M (up 0.3%); Services, $334.8M (up 8%).

For Q2, including contributions from Shape Security, it's guiding to revenue of $580M-$590M (above consensus for $571.2M) and EPS of $2.14-$2.17 (vs. consensus for $2.42).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release