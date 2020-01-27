Laureate Education starts strategic review

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) says it plans to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses to unlock shareholder value. Goldman Sachs has been engaged to assist in the process.

The company says it will evaluate all potential options for its businesses, including sales, spin-offs or business combinations. Laureate has already initiated separate processes to explore the sale of its Peru, Mexico and Australia/New Zealand businesses.

Laureate expects to use any proceeds to pay down debt and return capital to stockholders.

Laureate also reaffirms prior Q4 and full-year guidance. Full results will be released on February 27.

Source: Press Release