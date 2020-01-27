Stocks, commodities tumble on rising virus worries

The three major stock market indexes each lost more than 1.5%, as the confirmation of more cases of the coronavirus over the weekend spiked worries over the virus's impact on the global economy.

Most of today's decline occurred at the open with no follow-through selling, but all 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red, led by energy (-2.8%) and information technology (-2.4%), while the defensive-oriented consumer staples (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.3%) groups posted modest losses.

Amid fears that the virus could cut economic activity and corporate earnings growth, tech stalwarts such as Apple (-2.9%), travel-related firms, including Wynn Resorts (-8%) and companies on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-3.9%) suffered sharp losses.

Energy stocks were slammed by another 1.9% drop in March WTI crude oil to $53.14/bbl, which is down more than $10/bbl over the last three weeks.

Investors sought safety in safety in U.S. Treasurys, sending the two-year yield falling 5 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year yield 8 bps lower to 1.61%.