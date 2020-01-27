Equity LifeStyle Q4 beats, 2020 outlook in-line

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 52 cents matches the consensus estimate and improves from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $258.6M beat the average analyst estimate of $254.9M and rose 6.2% Y/Y.

Q4 property operating revenue, excluding deferrals, increased to $248.7M from $232.2M in Q4 2018; rental income rose to $219.0M from $203.9M a year earlier.

Q4 core manufactured home site occupancy of 95.5% improved from 95.1% a year earlier; monthly base rent per site of $674 rose from $643; occupied sites were 66,584 vs. 66,196.

2020 outlook: Sees Q1 normalized FFO per share of 58 cents-62 cents; compares with consensus of 60 cents.

Sees FY2020 normalized FFO per share of $2.19-$2.25 vs consensus of $2.23.

Sees Q1 property operating revenue of ~$250.3M and ~$985.2M for the full year.

Conference call on Jan. 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

