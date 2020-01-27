Juniper Networks profits drop amid modest revenue growth

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) eked out a revenue beat with some modest growth and topped profit exepctations with its Q4 earnings.

Shares are down 1.6% after hours, adding on to a regular-session decline of 0.5% .

Revenues grew 1.7% to $1.21B (also up 7% from last quarter), which mitigated full-year revenue declines to 4%.

Net income fell 3% on a non-GAAP basis, however, to $198.7M. It was up 19% from the previous quarter.

“While we are making some incremental investments for growth that are expected to cause non-GAAP operating expenses to increase during the upcoming year, we still expect non-GAAP earnings to grow in 2020 and leverage to improve in future years," says CFO Ken Miller.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $1B-$1.06B (vs. consensus for $1.04B), gross margin of 58.5%-60.5%, operating margin of about 11.5% at the midpoint, and EPS of $0.24-$0.30 (light of consensus for $0.32).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

