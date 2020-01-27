Seritage Growth signs leases of over 2.5M square feet in 2019

In its year-end business update, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) sees its $180M of signed rental income since inception, plus remaining lease up of announced projects, providing "additional stability and compelling income growth," said President and CEO Benjamin Schall.

During 2019, SRG signed leases totaling more than 2.5M square feet, including 814K square feet signed in Q4; retail leasing in Q4 totaled 721K square feet at average rent of $16.34 PSF.

In 2019, the company sold 21 properties totaling 2.5M square feet and generated gross proceeds of $144.3M, including $60M in Q4.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, SRG had ~$591.4M of identified liquidity, including $139.2M of cash on the balance sheet, $400M incremental funding facility under its senior secured term loan, and assets under contract for sale for anticipated gross cash proceeds of $55.2M.