Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio rises 15% in December

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 15% in December to $2.33T.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio increased by ~$8.1B in December.

FMCC mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 12.0% during the month.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate increased to 63 basis points from 62 bps in November; multifamily delinquency rate increased to 8 bps from 6 bps.

The measure of exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $5M in December. Duration gap averaged 0 months.