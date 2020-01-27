Wells Fargo joins RingCentral bulls with Street-high target

Wells Fargo has joined a parade of more than a dozen bulls on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), with an initiation at Overweight.

The bank set a price target of $240 - matching a Street high, and implying 23% upside after the stock fell 1.1% today.

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to Buy last week, and sell-side sentiment is Very Bullish. Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.

Earnings for RingCentral are coming up Feb. 10, with consensus expectations for EPS of $0.21 on revenues of $239.5M.