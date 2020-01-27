Cisco adds AMD chief Su to board

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has added AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to its board.

"Lisa is an accomplished business leader with deep expertise in the semiconductor industry," says Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. "We look forward to her contributions to Cisco's board and our business as we continue to develop ground breaking technologies, and a new internet for the 5G era that will help our customers innovate faster than ever before."

Su has been AMD CEO since October 2014.