Equinor, Shell, Total reaffirm commitment to Vaca Muerta

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) say they will press on with projects in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale play, even as policy uncertainty and price controls make it harder to make plans there.

Representatives of the three companies reaffirmed their commitment to the play in meetings with the governor of Neuquen province, where most of the acreage is located.

Equinor plans to drill six more wells in the Bajo del Toro block, building on two already in production, which it is developing in partnership with Argentina's state-backed YPF, the governor says.

Total is working on a pilot and other developments in the play and plans to seek unconventional licenses there, according to the governor.

Shell will complete five pre-development wells on Bajada de Anelo in July, a final step before evaluating whether to move into full-scale production on the block, the governor says.