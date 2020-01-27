Sinclair, Nexstar settling Tribune Media suit

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) have agreed to settle a lawsuit between Sinclair and Tribune Media (acquired by Nexstar in September).

They'll dismiss with prejudice the suit, which regarded the terminated merger plan between Sinclair and Tribune Media.

As part of the resolution, Sinclair will sell to Nexstar WDKY-TV (in the Lexington, Ky., DMA), and sell certain non-license assets tied to KGBT-TV in Harlingen, Texas.

Sinclair will continue to operate KGBT as an independent TV station.

They've also modified a carriage agreement covering certain Sinclair digital networks by Nexstar's acquired stations, and Sinclair will make a $60M payment to Nexstar.