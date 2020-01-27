Cheniere Energy hits milestone 1,000th LNG export shipment

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says LNG tanker Hoegh Galleon left the company's Corpus Christi export terminal with the company's 1,00th cargo this morning.

Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco told the Houston Chronicle that the tanker is headed to France and that the milestone shipment comes less than four years after the company's first cargo was sent out from Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana in February 2016.

Cheniere has emerged as the largest buyer of natural gas in the U.S., purchasing an average of 6B cf/day of natural gas from more than 70 producers and shipped on 25 pipelines.