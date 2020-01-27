U.S. steel imports fall to lowest since 2010

Steel imports (NYSEARCA:SLX) into the U.S. fell 17% to 25.3M tons in 2019, the lowest levels since 2010 as the economy was crawling out from a severe recession, according to preliminary figures released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Preliminary imports for December totaled 1.4M tons, down 18% from the year-ago month and near the 10-year low from November, with import volumes for line pipes with a width greater than 16 in. slumping 76% Y/Y to 33.6K tons, while hot-rolled coil imports falling 10% to 150K tons and galvanized sheet imports down 20% to 143K tons.

While steel product imports fell last year, U.S. steel industry production increased 1.5% to 96.9M st, according to Argus Media, citing data from Worldsteel.

Relevant tickers include X, AKS, NUE, MT, STLD, CMC