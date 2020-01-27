J&J baby powder is safe, CEO testifies in court case

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky testified in court today for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the company's signature baby powder causes cancer.

"I was told by experts in these fields that in fact we were using the most appropriate, most up-to-date methodologies to make sure our talc was safe," Gorsky said in a New Jersey state courtroom just blocks from the company's headquarters.

J&J had sought to keep Gorsky from testifying, arguing he had no involvement in the research, development or testing of its talc-containing powders, but a judge ordered him to testify, ruling that Gorsky's public statements about the products made his testimony relevant to the case.

The plaintiffs' lawyers in the case represent four people who alleged in lawsuits that J&J's talc powders contained asbestos and that their use of the powders caused mesothelioma.

More than 16K plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against J&J in U.S. state and federal courts alleging the company's talcum powder caused and the company failed to properly warn consumers of the risk.