Crane tops Q4 revenue view, guides 2020 revenues above consensus

Crane (NYSE:CR) +4.9% after-hours as it reports in-line Q4 earnings and slightly better than expected revenues, while issuing upside 2020 revenue guidance and raising its dividend by 10%.

For FY 2020, Crane expects adjusted EPS of $6.20-$6.50, in line with $6.46 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $3.5B, above $3.34B consensus.

Crane expects its fluid handling unit to show continued margin expansion despite a low-growth end market environment, and sees payment and merchandising technologies delivering positive organic growth in 2020 with underlying margin expansion.

FY 2020 guidance in the aerospace and electronics business includes a decline in total sales and margins, reflecting the 737 MAX production pause and Boeing's revised rate assumptions.

Assuming the completion of the U.S. Government's currency destocking and resumption of 737 MAX production during 2020, Crane says it is on track to achieve its 2021 adjusted EPS target of $7.50-$8.00.