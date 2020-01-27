FDA OKs Trijardy for patients with type 2 diabetes, Eli Lilly says

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) says the Food and Drug Administration approved its Trijardy XR tablet to help lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Lilly says Trijardy combines three medicines - Jardiance (empagliflozin), Tradjenta (linagliptin) and metformin hydrochloride extended release - in one pill, which will be a once-a-day medication.

The FDA approval was based on two randomized open-label trials that assessed the bioequivalence of empagliflozin, linagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended release fixed-dose combination tablets and their individual components in healthy adults.