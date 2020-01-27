Eagle Bulk Shipping settles sanctions violations case

Eagle Bulk Shipping's (NASDAQ:EGLE) operating arm has agreed to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Myanmar, the U.S. Treasury Department says.

Eagle will pay ~$1.1M to settle allegations that it provided transportation services from Myanmar to Singapore during 2011-14 for a Myanmar-based company that was blacklisted by the U.S. at the time; the U.S. lifted sanctions on Myanmar and the company in 2016.

Eagle Bulk Shipping went through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014 and reorganized with a new senior management team, which disclosed the potential violations to the U.S. government.