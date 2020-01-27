Exxon sinks to 10-year low with 'little to be excited about' for near future

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares closed today at their lowest since October 2010, and the company's malaise runs deeper than the weak state of the crude oil market, writes Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley.

CEO Darren Woods is running a counter-cyclical strategy by investing heavily in new oil and gas assets, counting on a "windfall of cash" to arrive from the investments in the mid- to late-2020s, says Janus Henderson analyst Noah Barrett.

Exxon is ramping up capital spending above $30B/year, and the short-term cost of those investments is that the company cannot fund dividend payouts with cash generated from operations, instead resorting to asset sales and borrowing, according to Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, making Exxon the "clear outlier" among Big Oil companies.

In Exxon's Q4 earnings release this Friday, analyst consensus sees Exxon reporting GAAP earnings of $0.75/share compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter, adjusted earnings of $0.46/share vs. $1.29 a year earlier, and revenues of $64.4B from $71.9B a year ago.

Following Chevron's big asset writedown last month, analysts at J.P. Morgan think Exxon may have to follow suit, which would be "a negative for optics. Bottom line, we find little to be excited about near-term with the challenging macro backdrop" across all of Exxon's businesses.