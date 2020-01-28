Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes

A longstanding investigation into bribery and corruption has been hanging over Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) for years amid claims that it used third-party consultants to help secure lucrative commercial orders.

The planemaker has now reached a so-called deferred prosecution agreement - with fraud agencies in the U.S., U.K. and France - that will allow the company to avoid formal charges, but requires it to pay what is expected to be a record fine.

The probes had already prompted a nearly complete overhaul of Airbus' top management and sales teams, as well as a new ethics and compliance system.