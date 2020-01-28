SpaceX is launching 60 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX (SPACE) called off a scheduled launch of a Falcon 9 rocket about a half-hour before liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Monday, but will shoot for the mission again this Wednesday.

Another 60 Starlink broadband internet satellites are set to be deployed, resulting in a total of constellation of 240 that are operating in low Earth orbit.

At least 400 Starlink satellites will offer "minor" broadband coverage, though SpaceX plans to operate an initial block of 1,584 worldwide and has FCC approval for a fleet of up to 12,000.