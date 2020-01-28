Apple earnings take center stage

It was only a year ago that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported a bleak holiday quarter, though the stock has more than doubled over the past 12 months to a lofty valuation of $1.4T.

Analysts expect the tech giant to handily beat EPS and revenue estimates after the bell today, with an earnings report that will be the first to include Apple's TV+ streaming service, as well as holiday sales of the new iPhone 11 line and popular AirPods.

Wearables and services will likely remain Apple's growth engines, though a report from the Nikkei overnight suggested that the company is targeting production of 80M iPhones in the first half of 2020, an increase of more than 10% from the previous year's output.