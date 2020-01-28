EU won't give way on single market

With Brexit officially "done" this coming Friday, the conversation is starting to shift to what an EU-U.K. trade deal will look like, though currently, the two sides remain far apart.

"There will be no compromise on the single market. Never, never, never," EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier declared. "It is our main asset on the EU side... Never will the EU compromise, (make) fragile or unravel the single market, never."

