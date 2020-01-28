Market attempts rebound as earnings pour in

Coronavirus concerns hammered global stocks on Monday, with Wall Street recording its biggest single-day decline since October, though traders are hoping a full menu of earnings reports today can pull shares out of the latest downtrend.

On close watch are Q4 results from Apple and AMD, as well as 3M, Starbucks, Pfizer, eBay and Lockheed Martin.

U.S. equity futures were up by nearly 1% overnight, but recently pared some early-session gains to 0.5% on news that Hong Kong would suspend high-speed rail travel to the mainland, while reducing flights and limiting individual travel permits.

By the end of Monday, there were 4,515 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to China's National Health Commission. The death toll was 106.