K12 beat Q2 estimates

K12 (NYSE:LRN) reports revenue growth of 1.1% in Q2.

Managed Public School Program revenue grew 3% to 229.58M and Non-managed Public School Programs revenue declined 31.6% to 9.05M.

Enrollment data: Managed Public School Programs: 117.6K (+1%); Non-managed Public School Programs: 15.6K (-34.2%).

Revenue per Enrollment Data: Managed Public School Programs: 1$1,952 (+2%); Non-managed Public School Programs: $580 (+3.9%).

Adjusted EBITDA declined 2.7% to $53.71M.

Q3 guidance: Revenue $252M to 255M; Capex of $8M to 10M; Adj. operating income $18M to $20M.

FY2020 guidance: Revenue $1.033B to 1.04B; Capex of $45M to 49M; Tax rate: 28% to 30%; Adj. operating income $48M to 52M; profit expected to grow +20%.

