IntelGenx prices equity offering at $0.50

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCQX:IGXT) has priced its agency offering of up to 20M units, subject to a minimum offering of 10M units at $0.50 per unit, for gross proceeds of between $5M and $10M.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.75 per share (a “Warrant Share”). The Warrants will expire on the third anniversary of the date of their issuance.

The Company has granted to the Agent an option to increase the size of the offering by up to 15%.

Net proceeds will be used for the Phase 2A Montelukast study and general working capital requirements.

Closing date is February 11.