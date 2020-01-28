Yield curve on watch as Fed meets

The U.S. Treasury yield curve, measured by the gap between yields on three-month and 10-year bonds, briefly inverted overnight for the first time since October as Treasuries rallied for a sixth day.

The two-year/five-year curve inverted on Monday, while the gap between two-year and 10-year yields - also considered a recession signal - was at the flattest since Nov. 29.

"If the signs were to multiply, there could be a more severe impact not just in China but globally. Markets are starting to speculate the Fed could bring rates down by summer," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.