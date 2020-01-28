FDA grants accelerated review for expanded use of Dupixent

Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) marketing application for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

The agency's action date is May 26.

Dupixent was approved in the U.S. in March 2017 for adults with AD and two years later for adolescents (ages 12 - 17).

