BorgWarner snaps up Delphi Technologies

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) strikes a deal to acquire Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi's enterprise value at approximately $3.3B.

The company says the deal will strengthen BorgWarner's power electronics products, capabilities and scale. The deal is also consistent with BorgWarner's evolution towards the propulsion market of the future.

Delphi Technologies shareholders are set to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner stock per Delphi Technologies share. Upon closing of the transaction, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company.

The combination is seen generating meaningful EPS accretion in the second full year and ~$125M in run-rate cost synergies by 2023.

The BorgWarner/Delphi Technologies transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

BorgWarner today also announced that its board authorized a buyback program of up to $1B to be executed over the next three years.

Shares of Delphi are up 53% premarket.

Source: Press Release