Vascepa to launch in Canada next month

HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) announces that Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) will be available in Canada on or about February 18.

The launch will be supported by a cardiovascular salesforce of 22 representatives and eight other field-based positions.

Health Canada approved it on December 31, 2019, for reducing the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides at high risk of CV events due to established CV disease or diabete and at least one other CV risk factor.

