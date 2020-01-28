McCormick -3% after sales miss

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales were up 3% in Q4 if the impact of F/X is backed out. The sales gain was led by both the consumer and flavor solutions segments.

Gross profit arrived in at 42.4% of sales vs. 42.0% consensus and 41.2% a year ago. Cost savings in the comprehensive continuous improvement program sparked the margin improvement.

Operating income was $299M vs. $292M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects to grow sales in 2020 by 2% to 4%. The expected increase consists entirely of organic growth as the company has no incremental sales impact from acquisitions in 2020. Sales growth is also expected to include the impact of pricing, which in conjunction with cost savings, is expected to offset anticipated mid single-digit inflationary pressures.

Shares of MKC are down 2.90% premarket to $167.70.

Previously: McCormick EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)