Pfizer slips 1% after Q4 miss

Pfizer (PFE) Q4 results: Revenues: $12,688M (-9.2%); Biopharma: $10,532M (+7.3%); Upjohn: $2,156M (-32.2%).

Internal Medicine: $2,365M (+1%); Oncology: $2,466M (+24%); Vaccines: $1,708M (+5%); Hospital: $2,056M (+2%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,251M (-4%); Rare Disease: $686M (+22%).

Key Product Sales: Ibrance: $1,283M (+13%); Eliquis: $1,099M (+21%); Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 : $1,579M (+4%); Xeljanz: $607M (+10%); Enbrel: $414M (-21%); Lyrica: $433M (-67%); Lipitor: $468M (-11%); Norvasc: $215M (-14%); Sutent: $231M (-12%); Xtandi alliance revenues: $244M (+26%).

Net loss: ($337M) (+14.5%); loss/share: ($0.06) (+14.3%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,108M (-17.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.55 (-12.7%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $48.5B - 50.5B vs. estimates for $49.6B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.82 - 2.92 vs. estimates for $2.90.

