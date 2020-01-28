PulteGroup sees Q4 strength continuing in 2020

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.14 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10 and increased from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $3.02B exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.98B and rose from $3.00B a year earlier.

The company is "well positioned to increase delivery volumes, revenues, homebuilding gross margins, and earnings in 2020," President and CEO Ryan Marshall said, citing housing demand strength in Q4.

Q4 homes sales revenue of $2.9B, up 1% Y/Y.

Q4 net new orders rose 33% to 5,691 homes; value of net new orders rose 35% to $2.5B; closings increased 2% to 6,822.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 12.8% slipped from 13.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Unit backlog increased 20% Y/Y to 10,507 homes as backlog dollar value of $4.5B increased 18%.

The decrease in the average price of homes in backlog reflects the Company’s efforts to modestly expand its first-time buyer business which typically carries a lower sales price.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

