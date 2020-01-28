BMO likes Seattle Genetics in premarket analyst action

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $36 (11% upside) price target at Stephens.

Applied Genetics Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (218% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Market Perform rating and $94 (11% upside) price target at BMO.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) initiated with Market Perform rating and $74 (13% upside) price target at BMO.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (68% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) initiated with Underperform rating and $50 (36% downside risk) price target at Oppenheimer.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with Market Perform rating and $101 (12% upside) price target at BMO.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Outperform rating and $139 (26% upside) price target at BMO.

Canopy Growth (WEED CN) upgraded to Outperform with a C$40 (41% upside) price target at BMO. Shares (NYSE:CGC) up 4% premarket in the U.S.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $23 (7% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO CN) downgraded to Neutral with a C$1.50 (17% upside) price target at MKM. Shares (NYSE:HEXO) down 3% premarket in U.S.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) downgraded to Hold with a $1.50 (4% downside risk) price target at Berenberg.