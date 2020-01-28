Harley-Davidson -2% after results fall short

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports shipments fell 7.0% to 40.5K units in Q4 to fall short of the consensus estimate for 41.7K units.

Retail sales were down 3.1% in the U.S. and up 0.5% for the international business.

Gross margin was 25.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 26.1% consensus and 27.6% a year ago. Operating margin was -5.3% vs. -6.2% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Harley sees full-year motorcycles segment revenue of ~$4.53B to $4.66B. Motorcycles segment operating margin is seen coming in at 7% to 8% of sales.

Shares of HOG are down 2.44% premarket to $34.00.

Previously: Harley-Davidson EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 28)