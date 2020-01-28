3M announces 1,500 layoffs, restructuring charge

In addition to mixed Q4 results, 3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a new global operating model, which further "aligns its four business groups - Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer - with the company’s customers and go-to-market models."

As a result , 3M initiated a restructuring that will reduce approximately 1,500 positions, spanning all business groups, functions and geographies.

On a pre-tax basis, 3M took a restructuring charge of $134M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company expects annual pre-tax savings of $110M-$120M, with $40M-$50M in 2020.