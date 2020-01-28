PulteGroup acquires off-site framing-shell manufacturer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) acquires Innovative Construction Group, a provider of off-site solutions focused on single-family and multifamily wood framed construction.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Based in Jacksonville, FL, ICG provides design services, manufactured wall panels, roof trusses and floor systems, and on-site installation to provide a full-frame shell construction process.

PulteGroup says the acquisition builds on its commonly managed plan platform and its long-term strategy to boost production efficiency and overall build quality.

"Off-site solutions can deliver high-quality framing components with less waste and help address trade labor shortages that are a persistent problem for the construction industry," the company said.

PulteGroup expects to expand the ICG factory's production capabilities to provide additional products and services.