UTC beats, holds off on extended guidance

Adjusted EPS of $1.94, down 1% versus prior year

By segment: Orders - Otis +3%, Carrier -4%; Sales - Pratt & Whitney flat, Collins Aerospace +42%.

Outlook for 2020: "Given the upcoming portfolio actions, the outlook for sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow for Raytheon Technologies will be provided after the merger closes," the company said in a statement. "The outlooks for Carrier and Otis will be provided in conjunction with their upcoming pre-spin investor meetings scheduled for February 10th and 11th, respectively."

Other guidance: Pratt & Whitney adjusted operating profit up $225M-$275M vs. 2019. Collins Aerospace adjusted operating profit down $275M-$325M vs. 2019, including an estimated headwind of approximately $550M-$600M resulting from the 737 MAX, lower ADS-B mandate profit and the expected impact of divestitures associated with the Raytheon merger.

UTX +0.4% premarket

Q4 results