Beyond Meat -3% after JPMorgan turns cautious

Jan. 28, 2020 7:30 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is lower in early trading after JPMorgan steps in with a downgrade on the plant-based food seller to Neutral from Overweight.
  • "Our downgrade is mostly based on our DCF, which continues to show fair value in the $130 to $140/share range," writes analyst Ken Goldman.
  • "When the stock was <$75/share just three weeks ago we felt confident in upside potential. But now, with a variety of optimistic news stories baked in and the stock outperforming the SPX by 65% this month, we think it is prudent to head for the sideline once again," he adds.
  • JPMorgan trims its price target on Beyond Meat to $134 from $138 vs. the average sell-side PT of $106.21.
  • Shares of BYND are down 3.29% in premarket action to $120.65.
