Philips' Q4 revenues disappoint; to review options for domestic appliances unit

Philips (NYSE:PHG) -2.7% pre-market after reporting in-line Q4 earnings that fell from the prior-year period and slower than expected revenue growth.

Net profit for the quarter totaled EUR556M compared with €673M in the year-ago quarter, and sales were €5.96B vs. €5.59B a year earlier, with a 3% rise in comparable sales; adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 50 bps to 17.9%.

For 2020, Philips targets 4%-6% comparable sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of ~100 bps, with momentum improving during the course of the year.

Philips says it is reviewing the future of its domestic appliances business as it focuses on health technology, and will assess interest from buyers after preparing a separation plan.

The business generated sales of €2.3B last year in kitchen appliances, coffee, garment care and home care appliances.