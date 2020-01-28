CIT Group Q4 revenue reflects noninterest income growth

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.27 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.11 and compares with $1.29 in Q3 and $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net finance revenue of $350M slipped 1% from Q3 and 6% from Q4 2018; net finance margin of 3.01% vs. 3.06% in Q3 and 3.39% in Q4 2018.

Q4 total net revenue of $461M rose 1% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y as noninterest income of $111M increased 10% Q/Q and more than doubled from $48M in Q4 2018.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $23M fell 15% Q/Q and 28% Y/Y.

Q4 average loans and leases of $37.24B was little changed from Q3 and increased 4% Y/Y; average core loans and leases of $35.1B rose 1% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y.

Q4 total deposits of $35.6B rose 1% Q/Q and 15% Y/Y.

Q4 return on tangible common equity of 9.41% slipped from 9.82% in Q3 and 10.12% in Q4 2018.

Acquired Mutual of Omaha Bank on Jan. 1, 2020.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

