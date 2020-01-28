Armada Hoffler forms JV for multifamily project in Charlotte area

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will be the majority partner in a joint venture to redevelop Chronicle Mill as part of a new multifamily project in Belmont, NC.

Built in 1901, Chronicle Mill was Belmont's first textile mill.

The project is expected to include the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the existing structure into apartments, retail, and amenity space and the construction of a new five-story apartment building.

In all, plans call for almost 240 apartment units at the project.

Total redevelopment and construction costs for the Chronicle Mill project are expected to approximate $45M.

Ground-breaking is expected in Q2 2020 with completion expected in fall 2021.

Armada Hoffler Construction will be the project's general contractor.