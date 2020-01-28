Lear Corporation beat estimates in Q4

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) reports sales declined 1% in Q4, excluding foreign exchange impact.

Segment sales: Seating: $3.63B (-2.9%); E-Systems: $1.19B (-1.6%).

North America net sales fell 5.8% to $1.74B.

Europe and Africa net sales down 7.3% to 1.83B.

Core operating margins dropped 290 bps to 5%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 215.2K shares for $25M.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $19.4B to $20.2B; Core operating earnings: $1.21B to $1.34B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.74B to $1.87B; Interest Expense: ~$100M; Tax rate: ~22%; Adjusted net income: $780M to $880M; Restructuring costs: ~$100M; Capital spending: ~$600M; Free cash flow: $600M to $700M.

