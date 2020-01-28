IHeartMedia gains bull on 'compelling setup'

B. Riley boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $17 to $23. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Zack Silver cites the "compelling setup" for 2020 with the "meaningful restructuring activity," driving lower costs and incremental EBITDA improvement.

Silver says the best-case scenario has Liberty Media's recent interest in iHeart turning into a formal offer, but "if nothing else, this provides a sturdier floor" for IHRT's equity value.

IHRT shares are flat pre-market at $17.84.