Cytosorbents latest entry in coronavirus rally; shares up 17% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is up 17% premarket on average volume on the heels of the publication of a report in The Lancet detailing the clinical features of patients in Wuhan, China infected with the coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The company says levels of circulating inflammatory cytokines are correlated with the severity of illness, providing the rationale for using blood purifier CytoSorb to reduce cytokine levels and ameliorate inflammation.