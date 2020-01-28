Cytosorbents latest entry in coronavirus rally; shares up 17% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is up 17% premarket on average volume on the heels of the publication of a report in The Lancet detailing the clinical features of patients in Wuhan, China infected with the coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
The company says levels of circulating inflammatory cytokines are correlated with the severity of illness, providing the rationale for using blood purifier CytoSorb to reduce cytokine levels and ameliorate inflammation.
Selected outbreak-related premarket movers: NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) (-28%), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) (-22%), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) (-8%), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) (+3%), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) (+5%), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) (-17%), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) (-3%), Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) (-9%), Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) (-10%), Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) (-5%), Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) (-11%)