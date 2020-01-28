Total sells 50% stake in French solar and wind portfolio for ~€300M

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it has sold a 50% stake in Total Quadran's portfolio of solar and wind assets in France to Banque des Territoires for ~€300M ($330.7M).

The portfolio consists of 11 wind farms and 35 solar plants and has a total capacity of 143 MW, the company says.

Separately, Total is being sued by 14 local governments and some non-governmental organizations in France for not doing enough to reduce its carbon emissions.

Local authorities, including from the city of Grenoble, want a court to order the company to "recognize the risks generated by its activities and to align itself on a trajectory compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius."