Vireo Health expands partnership with Leaf Trade

Vireo Health International (OTCPK:VREOF) has expanded its partnership with Leaf Trade to provide a wholesale order and fulfillment management platform in four states where Vireo operates.

Leaf Trade is an omni-channel sales platform that allows Vireo's wholesale business to come online quickly in new markets.

Vireo uses Leaf Trade to manage wholesale ordering and fulfillment in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and New York, and other states in which the Company is licensed to sell medical cannabis products to third-party dispensaries.

By using Leaf Trade, Vireo no longer needs to accept orders from multiple entry points such as emails, calls, texts, website inquiries, etc.