PACCAR issues positive outlook

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is on watch after topping revenue estimates on a stronger-than-anticipated haul for the truck business ($4.69B vs. $4.57B consensus).

The company's aftermarket parts business recorded a 6% jump in pre-tax income to $205M.

Total net income came in at $531M for the quarter vs. $578M a year ago.

"PACCAR's vibrant results reflect the company’s premium-quality products and services, strong global truck markets, record truck production and record aftermarket parts sales," notes CEO Preston Feight.

PACCAR anticipates that U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales will fall in a range of 230K to 260K trucks this year.

Shares of PACCAR are flat in very light premarket action.

