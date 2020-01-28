TESSCO Technologies report weak margins for Q3

Tessco Technologies TESS reported Q3 revenue decreased of 8.4% Y/Y to $139.6M, with commercial market revenue +1.9% Y/Y; and retail market revenue -27.4% Y/Y.

Revenue by Products: Base Station Infrastructure $69.7M (+2.5% Y/Y); Network Systems $21.6M (+0.4% Y/Y); Installation, Test and Maintenance $7.8M (-6.4% Y/Y); and Mobile Device Accessories $40.6M (-25.6% Y/Y).

Q3 overall margins: Gross declined 390 bps to 16.5%; operating declined 660 bps to -4.3% and adj. EBITDA also declined 474 bps to -1.72%.

SG&A decreased 3.7% Y/Y to $26.5M.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02/common share payable on February 26, 2020.

“This quarter’s weaker-than-expected results were primarily driven by the continuing softness in our Retail segment.” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and CEO.

